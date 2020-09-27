WWE Clash Of Champions 2020 Preview

Tonight is WWE's latest PPV offering in the form of Clash Of Champions, which emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome and will feature every championship from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown on the line.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

WWE Championship (Ambulance Match) - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Randy Orton

Preview (via WWE) - Randy Orton is intent on demolishing his way to a 14th World Champion reign, but Drew McIntyre keeps stepping right back into his path.

McIntyre and Orton will meet in a WWE Title rematch at WWE Clash of Champions. The fighting champion vanquished The Viper at SummerSlam with an impressive tactical display against the self-anointed “Greatest Wrestler of All Time.” The loss didn’t sit well with The Legend Killer, who followed up with three sadistic kicks to the skull of McIntyre on the following Monday Night Raw. Despite suffering a hairline jaw fracture, McIntyre remains as motivated as ever to put an end to Orton’s reign of terror.

The 13-time World Champion earned the rematch at WWE Clash of Champions by emerging victorious from a Triple Threat Match against Keith Lee and Seth Rollins on Raw. Orton advanced through qualifying after Aleister Black took out his opponent Kevin Owens with an attack. The Viper then struck when opportunity opened in the red brand main event by stealing a pin of Rollins from the fingertips of Lee.

However, the match has been called into question after McIntyre gave Orton a taste of his own medicine, dropping The Apex Predator with three Claymores. Given the situation, McIntyre added a stipulation to this battle, turning it into an Ambulance Match, a battle where the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent and load him into an ambulance. After McIntyre's attack, Orton's status for the battle is up in the air, leaving WWE officials scrambling to find a replacement in the event Orton can't compete. Keith Lee was given the opportunity to earn that spot by defeating McIntyre, but RETRIBUTION brought their battle to a screeching halt.

Can McIntyre defend his title from The Viper’s latest attack? Or will Orton deliver an RKO-fueled title win out of nowhere? Will The Viper even be able to compete?

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (C) vs Jey Uso

Preview (via WWE) - The gold rush is on, and it will be a family affair at WWE Clash of Champions when Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso.

Uso initially questioned why Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman upon his return to WWE, but he soon found that Heyman close relationship with The Big Dog had its benefits. After Sheamus brutally assaulted Big E and slammed him through a car windshield, Reigns’ “special counsel” arranged for Uso to take his place in a Fatal 4-Way to determine his next challenger. In a thrilling main event battle on SmackDown, Jey bested King Corbin, The Celtic Warrior and Matt Riddle to earn the championship showdown with a man he grew up alongside.

Will The Big Dog wreck his cousin to retain his title, or will Jey Uso welcome Reigns to The Uso Penitentiary and put the Universal Title on lockdown?

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) - Jeff Hardy (C) vs Sami Zayn vs AJ Styles

Preview (via WWE) - Lucha House Party has been trying to crash “The Champions Lounge” for some time, but Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro have continued to crush their title dreams. Now Lucha House Party will hope to finally grasp the SmackDown Tag Team Titles that have evaded them.

The return of Kalisto has caused friction within Lucha House Party as all three members have tried to carve out their new roles. Gran Metalik & Kalisto delivered the biggest win in the ongoing back-and-forth by defeating the champions with an assist from The Street Profits. After Kalisto & Lince Dorado were ejected from ringside, Cesaro capitalized with an emphatic victory over Gran Metalik in the most recent chapter of the rivalry.

Can Lucha House Party stay on the same page and dial up the volume with a title breakthrough? Or will The King of Strong Style & The Swiss Cyborg fight off yet another challenge?

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (C) vs Nikki Cross

Preview (via WWE) - Bayley is down one title and one best friend, as the SmackDown Women’s Champion welcomes the latest challenge from Nikki Cross at WWE Clash of Champions.

Thus far Bayley has batted back every one of Cross’ championship challenges, but now she’ll have to do it without Sasha Banks in her corner. After a loss to another frustrating loss to Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Bayley unleashed a heinous attack on The Boss that left Banks with a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck. In the past, it was an assist from Banks that helped Bayley overcome Cross’ manic offensive at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, but now the champion will go it alone.

Cross punched her ticket for the WWE Clash of Champions showdown by outlasting Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown. Bliss shocked her teammate with a Sister Abigail early in the match, but Cross rallied back for a crafty pin of Tamina.

Will Bayley be able to stand on her own? Or will Cross capitalize on a fresh opportunity for the title?

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships - Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (C) vs Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott

Preview (via WWE) - The gold rush at WWE Clash of Champions will include the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, as Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler put their titles on the line against The Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan risked their partnership to earn the championship opportunity, defeating The IIconics in a match where winners earned a crack at the champions, and the losing team had to split up. The Riott Squad pulled off the win, setting the stage for their showdown with the champions.

Jax & Baszler’s seeming inability to get on the same page may be The Riott Squad’s key to victory at Clash of Champions. The titleholders’ bickering already cost Baszler a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Riott & Morgan. Will they be able to get it together when the titles are on the line?

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (C) vs Apollo Crews

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Lashley will face a familiar foe in Apollo Crews, as The Hurt Business’ gold standard will look to defend the United States Championship at WWE Clash of Champions.

After the formation of The Hurt Business, Crews was a constant thorn in the side, as he held the coveted United States Title and stymied the faction’s grand plans at every turn. Then came WWE Payback, as The All Mighty overpowered Crews and forced the tapout with a devastating Full Nelson. Since that fateful night, Lashley and The Hurt Business have frustrated the challenger at every turn. Shelton Benjamin dished out a defeat in Raw Underground, and the addition of Cedric Alexander has tormented Crews in recent weeks. Crews took down Alexander in the most recent red brand showdown, but Lashley had another Hurt Lock waiting for his rival afterward.

Can Crews recapture his championship magic and regain the title? Or will Lashley and The Hurt Business crush Crews’ title hopes for good?

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

Preview (via WWE) - The longest-reigning Raw Tag Team Champions will face a familiar challenge at WWE Clash of Champions, as The Street Profits will battle Andrade & Angel Garza for the titles.

Without the services of Zelina Vega as business manager, Andrade & Garza outlasted Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo and Seth Rollins & Murphy in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to earn another championship opportunity. Vega played an instrumental role in the challengers’ defeat at SummerSlam. When Andrade tended to their business manager after an accidental run-in with Montez Ford, The Street Profits capitalized and hit an impressive one-two combo on the vulnerable Garza.

Will the combustible duo of Andrade & Garza find title bliss in their life after Vega? Or will Ford & Dawkins continue to dominate the red brand?

SmackDown Tag-Team Championships - Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (C) vs Lucha House Party

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Zelina Vega *Kick-Off Show*

Preview (via WWE) - Zelina Vega is out to prove she’s more than just a business manager and will have a golden opportunity to back it up against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

Vega showed off her potential in a gritty win over Mickie James on Raw to earn the title showdown with Asuka on the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff Show. The Empress of Tomorrow has ruled the red brand since recapturing the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. Asuka shined in a win over a legendary competitor in James but will now face a challenge from an incredibly hungry Superstar in Vega.

Can Asuka continue her dominance on the red brand? Or will Vega show the WWE Universe what she is capable of by claiming the Raw Women’s Title?

