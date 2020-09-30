WWE Confirms Tegan Nox Suffered Torn ACL

Earlier this afternoon, WWE announced via Twitter that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn-ACL.

Nox, 25, has suffered multiple knee injuries throughout her WWE tenure, including a torn-ACL that caused her removal from the 2017 Mae Young Classic and then yet again, tore an ACL during the 2018 Mae Young Classic before returning in 2019 on an episode of WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@ColbyFariaPW)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!