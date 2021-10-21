WWE Crown Jewel Preview 10.21.21

Today WWE returns to the Kingdom of Riyadh as they present the Crown Jewel PPV. This will be a historic event as two Muslim WWE superstars will face each other plus a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Title. This will also be the first match for Brock Lesnar since WrestleMania 36.

Here is everything advertised for today’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Dominant Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go head-to-head with The Beast when he battled Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel for the Universal Title.



At SummerSlam, Reigns overcame 16-time World Champion John Cena in a hard-fought matchup, only to be surprised by the sudden reemergence of The Beast. Lesnar subsequently returned to SmackDown where he ordered his one-time Advocate Paul Heyman, turned Special Counsel to Reigns, to accept his challenge for a match against the dominant titleholder. Following Lesnar’s scuffle with The Bloodline, The Head of the Table indeed accepted the challenge from The Conqueror.



The Universal Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel will be an epic showdown between Reigns and Lesnar and absolute destruction is sure to follow.

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntrye is hungry to reclaim his WWE Title, and at WWE Crown Jewel, The Scottish Warrior will target WWE Champion Big E in what is sure to be an explosive showdown for the gold.



After heroically leading WWE through very uncertain times as WWE Champion in 2020, McIntyre lost his title to The Miz, thanks to Bobby Lashley’s attack. When The All Mighty seized the title from The A-Lister and began an epic reign, the Scottish Superstar stepped up, and an epic rivalry ensued. That was until Drew lost the right to challenge Lashley as long as he was WWE Champion.

The All Mighty reign, however, came to an sudden end when Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Lashley to claim the title.



After The Powerhouse of Positivity conquered Lashley in a hard-fought rematch inside a Steel Cage, McIntyre reemerged and pointed his sword Angela to indicate he is coming for the gold. This paved the way for the two Superstars to square off at WWE Crown Jewel.



What will happen when the Scottish Superstar goes head-to-head with Big E with the WWE Championship on the line?

Preview (via WWE) - Three of the best in the game will vie for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel when Becky Lynch defends her title against both Bianca BelAir and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match.

The history between all three competitors is storied, to say the least, and it will all culminate in this blockbuster battle. Following their monumental WrestleMania main event match in April, The EST of WWE and The Boss were set to run it back at SummerSlam, but that all changed in the blink of an eye when The Man returned in Banks’ place and took the SmackDown Women’s Title from Belair in just 26 seconds.

During their one-on-one rematch at WWE Extreme Rules, Belair seemed to have Lynch on the ropes until Sasha made a shocking return of her own by leaving both competitors lying in the ring, not only resuming her war with Belair but echoing the viciousness of her rivalry with Lynch as well that culminated with a Hell in a Cell Match in 2019.

With The Boss and WWE’s EST hungrier than ever, The Man now finds herself in a situation where she does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose her title. So who will emerge as the SmackDown Women’s Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, Goldberg says that Bobby Lashley is “NEXT!” as he prepares to meet The All Mighty in a No Holds Barred Match.

When the two intense Superstars last clashed at SummerSlam, then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley didn’t want to just beat Goldberg, but rather end the WWE Hall of Famer outright. After MVP whacked Goldberg’s knee with his cane, Lashley twice rammed the damaged appendage into the LED ring post before flexing for the crowd.

With Goldberg unable to reach his feet, the referee awarded Lashley the victory. The WWE Champion continued his attack after the bell with a steel chair. In response, Goldberg’s son Gage, a sophomore in high school, rushed the ring and jumped on Lashley to come to his father’s aid, earning a Hurt Lock for his efforts. MVP insisted it was a mistake, but that excuse wasn’t enough for Goldberg, who promised to end Lashley.

Now, Goldberg is back for payback and wants to destroy The All Mighty.

Preview (via WWE) - There’s only one way for Seth Rollins and Edge to settle their heated rivalry at WWE Crown Jewel: inside Hell in a Cell.

Rollins has been obsessed with proving he is not “Edge-lite” after falling to The Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam, nearly ending Edge’s career with a vicious stomp in their rematch on SmackDown. Determined to finally finish Edge, Rollins invaded the sanctity of his rival’s house to challenge him once again.

One week after Rollins taunted his adversary from the WWE Hall of Famer’s own recliner, Edge charged the ring in search of retribution and unleashed a fierce attack on The Visionary of Drip. The enraged Ultimate Opportunist then accepted Rollins' challenge as he screamed that it would be him and Seth inside Hell in a Cell. That career-altering match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will go head-to-head with former titleholders AJ Styles & Omos in what is sure to be an explosive WWE Raw Tag Team Title rematch.

Since laying claim to the Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania, Styles and Omos seemed to be an unstoppable force. Yet, their dominance over the Raw brand came to an abrupt end at the hands of Randy Orton & Riddle at SummerSlam.

RK-Bro might not have been the tandem we expected, but it’s definitely the one we deserve. The unlikely duo has found common ground in their championship gold and has no intention of stopping now.



Since The Biggest Event of the Summer, the two tandems have continued to tangle and will now clash at the high-profile Oct. 21 special event. Will lightning strike twice when The Viper and The Original Bro once again step into the ring with the persononifaction of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his “Own Personal Colossus”?

Find out who will walk out of Crown Jewel with the Raw Tag Team Titles LIVE Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Preview (via WWE) - Mansoor and Mustafa Ali never exactly gelled as a tag team, and now the duo is set to square off on the prestigious stage of WWE Crown Jewel.

After several tumultuous weeks of back-and-forth efforts as a tandem, Mansoor and Ali found themselves on the losing side against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and this time the frustration was just too much for Ali.

A puzzled Mansoor was confused after Ali shoved him to the mat after another defeat, but Ali made himself crystal clear later in the night when he unleashed a more vicious attack on Mansoor and eventually officially challenged him on Raw Talk to this one-on-one showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.

Having defeated the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro in his homeland, can Mansoor pull off another victory on this grand stage, or will the veteran Ali dish out one more painful lesson to his up-and-coming former friend?

Don't miss WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Oct. 21, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Preview (via WWE) - In the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament, Finn Bálor will go head-to-head The New Day’s Xavier Woods at WWE Crown Jewel.



In his climb to this final showdown, The Prince overcame both Cesaro and Sami Zayn, while Woods bested Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Now, the only thing that stands between the elite competitors and the crown is each other.

The prestigious King of the Ring Tournament has been won by a who’s who of WWE elite from Triple H to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Preview (via WWE) - In the finals of the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament, Doudrop will take on Zelina Vega at WWE Crown Jewel.



Battling her way through Toni Storm and Carmella, Zelina is already the Queen in her mind. To get the crown in her possession, however, she will need to overcome a true force-of-nature that neither Natalya nor Shayna Baszler could best.



Zelina Vega meets Doudrop in what is sure to be a top notch matchup. Who will emerge victorious in the historic Queen’s Crown Tournament?

Preview (via WWE) - The Bloodline are on a collision course with The Hurt Business when Jimmy & Jey Uso clash with former Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin.



The classic tag team showdown will light up the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, which begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms and features expert analysis ahead of the night’s action.

