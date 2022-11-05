WWE Crown Jewel Preview 11.5.22

Today from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia WWE presents Crown Jewel. Three titles will be on the line, The Giant vs The Monster and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After a jaw-dropping performance at SummerSlam, Logan Paul thinks he deserves a seat at the table. But whether he is in the room or not, Roman Reigns must be acknowledged, and after Paul’s remarks on his podcast IMPAULSIVE, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is ready to show The Media Megastar who runs WWE.

On the latest eye-opening episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul and Reigns discussed Paul’s budding WWE career, Reigns’ battle with leukemia, and some of Reigns’ growing pains during his 12-year career.

But as soon as The Head of the Table left the room, the dog in Paul came out as he stated he would love to face Reigns one-on-one, claiming he could defeat the champion. Upset with Paul’s words, Reigns demanded “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman deal with the matter, but it was Paul who would deal with it goading Reigns into attending a press conference before dropping Sami Zayn.

At the Las Vegas press conference, WWE Chief Content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that Reigns would go one-on-one with Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

Can Paul land that one lucky punch and end one of the longest reigns in WWE history?

Can Paul land that one lucky punch and end one of the longest reigns in WWE history?

Preview (via WWE) - The All Mighty is out for payback against The Beast Incarnate. At WWE Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley is set to go head-to-head with Brock Lesnar.



Moments before the United States Championship rematch pitting Lashley against his challenger Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Lesnar suddenly reemerged from nowhere and launched a vicious assault on the unsuspecting titleholder! The clearly injured Lashley insisted on going through with the subsequent title matchup against Rollins and ultimately fell to his opponent's unrelenting attack to lose to the U.S. Title.



Lashley challenged The Beast to return to the red brand the following week. When they came face-to-face, however, chaos ensued in the form of a wild brawl. This mayhem set the stage for an epic clash of the titans at WWE Crown Jewel.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair will square off against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship!

After she was sidelined for nine months, Bayley made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam, bringing companions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and setting her sights on Belair and the Raw Women’s Title.

Damage CTRL immediately began to run roughshod over the likes of Asuka and Alexa Bliss to set up a monumental Six-Woman Tag Team Match in which Bayley became the first person to pin The EST of WWE in more than 300 days. The trio continued to pick apart the competition, with Kai & SKY winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as they looked to take control of WWE.

At WWE Extreme Rules, The EST of WWE retained her title against The Role Model in a hard-fought Ladder Match. Refocusing her efforts, though, Bayley scored a Championship Contender Match victory over the titleholder, thanks to the interference of a reemerging Nikki Cross on the Oct. 24 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The win gave Bayley the chance to once again challenge Bianca, and a Last Woman Standing Match is a fitting way for the fierce adversaries to battle for the championship.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, Butch & Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will challenge Jimmy & Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.



The last time Ridge Holland & Butch challenged The Usos on Sept. 23, a calculated attack to Sheamus by Imperium outside the ring cost Ridge Holland & Butch the gold.



On the Oct. 21 edition of SmackDown, The Bloodline injured The Celtic Warrior in a brutal 4-on-1 beatdown. In response, Butch & Holland secured payback the following week when they took advantage of internal Bloodline turmoil to score a victory against Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn on the same week that Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand.



Now at WWE Crown Jewel, the tough-as-nails Superstars will look to bring fight night to Riyadh and earn true redemption by ending Jimmy & Jey’s dominant title reign and striking an epic blow to The Bloodline.

Preview (via WWE) - The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka will go to war against former titleholders Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a high-stakes rematch at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Since returning to WWE alongside Bayley with the goal of taking over, SKY & Kai have become the scourge of Monday Night Raw, though they've faced strong opposition from Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Bliss and Asuka. During the intense rivalry between the six Superstars, Bayley's cohorts captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, and The Empress or Tomorrow and The Goddess of WWE were put on the shelf by Damage CTRL.



The day of reckoning, however, came quicker than expected. Returning from injury after three weeks, Bliss & Asuka immediately dethroned their adversaries this past Monday on Raw, taking the titles and setting the stage for a highly-anticipated rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Preview (via WWE) - Time is running out! At WWE Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre will battle Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match.

Since coming to SmackDown, the ominous pairing of Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been lurking in the shadows and keeping a close eye on McIntyre, even distracting McIntyre during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Their rivalry only intensified from there, with a series of sneak attacks by Kross and explosive defiance by McIntyre in response, until the two Superstars opted to battle it out in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. In the height of the brutal contest, however, Scarlett stepped in front of McIntyre as The Scottish Warrior was about to connect with the Claymore, and he blinded him with pepper spray to help give Kross the victory.

In the wake of the showdown, McIntyre returned to SmackDown and attacked Kross in the parking moments just moments after the dark competitor was involved in a car accident outside the arena. Although McIntyre would be reprimanded for his actions at the home office in Stamford, Conn., a match inside the unforgiving confines of the Steel Cage was decided to settle matters once-and-for-all.

Preview (via WWE) - In a gigantic showdown of mass proportions, Braun Strowman will go head-to-head against Omos at WWE Crown Jewel.

Strowman's fury has been uncontrollable since he made a shocking return to WWE in September, and he has destroyed everyone and everything in his path ever since. In the meantime, Omos, backed up by the devious MVP, has consistently showcased his dominance on Raw to show why he is the true giant of WWE.

The collision between the two forces of nature was inevitable. It finally came to a head when Omos and MVP emerged to taunt Strowman moments after The Monster of All Monsters' 2-on-1 Handicap Match victory on the Oct. 14 edition of SmackDown. The following week, MVP accepted a challenge on behalf of The Nigerian Giant for a showdown against Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. Omos then emerged to expel Strowman from the ring with a tremendous display of force.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will go to war with Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The Judgment Day had set their collective dark gaze on recruiting Styles into their ranks and unleashed serious beatdowns on Bálor’s one-time friend as a motivator. That all changed on the Oct 10 edition of Raw, however, when two-time Raw Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson made a surprise return to WWE to get The Phenomenal One’s back and reform The O.C.



Not only did this incite an all-out brawl between the factions, but Bálor and his cohorts came forth the following week to remind their adversaries that Bálor started their faction in the first place. He then issued a challenge to The O.C. to take on The Judgment Day WWE Crown Jewel.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe will once again go down the rabbit hole as Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear.

Since his grand return, Wyatt has shown a seemingly more honest version of himself, but he’s been plagued by a mysterious figure who calls himself Uncle Howdy.

What new mysteries will Wyatt bring with him when he appears live at WWE Crown Jewel? Find out this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at WWE Crown Jewel!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following today’s show

