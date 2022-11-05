Skip to main content
WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played host once again for the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Four championships were on the line, “The Nigerian Giant” Omos took on “The Monster Among Monsters” Braun Strowman and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

8B490A54-4C41-4C7C-AA29-AB9B8C0028BD
1
Gallery
1 Images

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley 

The All Mighty wasn’t done with The Beast just yet

Alexa must’ve been spooked 

F1E700A7-C39C-4EB5-B00E-A1FB4A038156
1
Gallery
1 Images

Damage CTRL defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions 

B3B2B64E-F7EF-49C5-AAA9-A99B8AEAAB5D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross 

143F3FEF-FA39-4B3B-A82B-527652EEAE49
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.

The Tale of the Tape

1FE0E76E-5849-4E80-BA97-34D89D224805
1
Gallery
1 Images

Braun Strowman defeated Omos

64988406-8204-41C4-8A5F-78491F6CCA60
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship 

The Usos must now look toward The New Day this Friday 

6C6FFFEF-7C54-436D-9C5D-2450DE13F51F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bianca BelAir defeated Bayley to retain the RAW Women’s Championship 

What does Uncle Howdy mean?

1DAD3412-3A03-43B1-B406-B0347205E3DF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

EF012EBD-2FF2-4250-8D2D-51303E37F0A5
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

85DBDEB0-F887-4ACB-B3A9-D8C4D3A936C8
WWE News

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at WWE Crown Jewel

1DAD3412-3A03-43B1-B406-B0347205E3DF
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 11.5.22

6734AEAA-473C-4199-970C-78FB934E90E9
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

0313A1F4-A907-42AC-914A-E547FD3B782A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

C1EF4825-F619-479A-A98E-3F01E7BCCC54
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.1.22

CCE867D9-08B8-4CB3-AAA6-2179BCB3EC60
WWE News

Five NXT Superstars Released Today

C1C11E93-7637-4487-B89B-7778A19B8CEA
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview 11.1.22