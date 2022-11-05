WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played host once again for the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Four championships were on the line, “The Nigerian Giant” Omos took on “The Monster Among Monsters” Braun Strowman and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley
Damage CTRL defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.
Braun Strowman defeated Omos
The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Bianca BelAir defeated Bayley to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
