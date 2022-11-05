WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played host once again for the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Four championships were on the line, “The Nigerian Giant” Omos took on “The Monster Among Monsters” Braun Strowman and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty wasn’t done with The Beast just yet

Alexa must’ve been spooked

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damage CTRL defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

1 Gallery 1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.

The Tale of the Tape

1 Gallery 1 Images

Braun Strowman defeated Omos

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Usos must now look toward The New Day this Friday

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bianca BelAir defeated Bayley to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

What does Uncle Howdy mean?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!