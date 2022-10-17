Skip to main content
WWE Day 1 Pulled From 2023 Premium Live Event Schedule

It was announced this past weekend via Wrestlenomics that multiple sources have claimed that the WWE Day 1 premium live event has been canceled. 

Apparently Day 1 is either being canceled or rebranded due to WWE having some minor schedule conflicts with talent being out of the country the week of January 1.

WWE has changed their PLE schedule and their are no shows planned from December 30 - January 6. 

