WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Annual Meeting Adjourned Due To Covid-19

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/16/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2020 and the payment date will be June 25, 2020.

On annual meeting being adjourned: WWE Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to COVID-19 Concerns 04/16/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE today announced the adjournment of its annual meeting until May 14, 2020. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, as that date remains within the effective period of Governor Lamont’s stay at home/stay safe executive order for the State of Connecticut, it is extremely likely that the May meeting will again be adjourned to a later date. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.