Tonight during the Clash of Champions PPV it was announced that the 2020 WWE Draft will be taking place next month.

The dates of the draft are Ocrober 9th and 12th with the draft beginning on Friday Night Smackdown and concluding on Monday Night RAW.

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

