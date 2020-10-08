WWE Draft Official 2020 Rules and Superstar Pools

WWE has posted the official 2020 draft rules and pools and the rules are the same and the pools are smaller than thought with no NXT superstars in either nights pools. Stephanie McMahon your chief brand officer will once again be in charge in announcing the picks of the draft.

The Rules are the same as last year but here they are as a reminder;

Over 60 Male Superstars, Female Superstars and Tag Teams have been placed into the 2020 WWE Draft. More than 20 Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Friday night and more than 30 Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Monday night. Due to the length of each show, for every two picks that SmackDown selects, Raw will get three picks. Tag Teams will count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network, in conjunction with WWE Officials, wants to pick one Superstar from the team. Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing including NXT

The Pool for night one Friday Night SmackDown is;

FRIDAY

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke

Humberto Carrillo

Elias

Angel Garza

Drew Gulak

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Mickie James

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Drew McIntyre

Murphy

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Naomi

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Roman Reigns

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Shorty G

AJ Styles

Jey Uso

Night 2 Monday Night RAW's pool of superstars is;

MONDAY

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

The Miz & John Morrison

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O’Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn

