Elias To Miss Months Of Action

Two weeks ago Smackdown started off with a huge car crash scene that saw Elias being carted off in an ambulance. It was later announced that Elias had suffered a torn pectoral muscle and other injuries.

It turns out the kayfabe injury is real. According to Dave Meltzer Elias has an ACTUAL torn pectoral muscle which will require surgery and he will be out for months

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!