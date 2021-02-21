WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Preview 2.21.21

Tonight is the Elimination Chamber PPV. The show will feature two chamber matches one for the WWE Championship and the other for a shot at the Universal Championship immediately following the match.

We also know that the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner Edge will make his choice for who he will challenge at WrestleMania tonight.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre will attempt to retain the WWE Title inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus!

McIntyre has already proven himself a fighting champion, but the odds are truly stacked against him inside the dreaded structure. Every challenger will be a former WWE Champion. Sheamus, his longtime friend turned bitter foe, earned the final entry into the Elimination Chamber with a Gauntlet Match win on Raw. Orton is a 14-time World Champion that has already proven he can defeat the current titleholder and take the gold away from him. Kingston is looking to recapture the magic of #KofiMania with another WWE Title run. Hardy has time and time again taken it to the extreme to put a title around his waist. Styles is one of the best in the business and is currently at the top of his game.

The Miz was originally slated to take part in the Elimination Chamber showdown, but the best-laid plans of Mr. Money in the Bank were demolished in a defeat to Kingston.



The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the WWE Champion.

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and King Corbin will battle inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night!



On the Feb. 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Edge sent shock waves through multiple World Title landscapes when he announced that he will wait until after WWE Elimination Chamber to pick which World Champion he will face at WrestleMania. Four days later on SmackDown, WWE Official Adam Pearce initially planned for The Head of the Table to defend the Universal Title inside the Elimination Chamber the same way that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would. Special Council Paul Heyman, however, used a technicality to explain that Reigns would not complete in the Chamber, but would instead face the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match on the spot at the Feb. 21 pay-per-view.



In response, Pearce announced that they would have Superstars qualify to be in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match. The exception to that, though, would be a Superstar that had taken The Big Dog to the limit, Reigns’ cousin… Jey Uso! Once out of the ring, Pearce also revealed that Kevin Owens would automatically make the cut - a decision that infuriated the titleholder.



Later that night, Sami Zayn & King Corbin qualified with a tag team victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan & Cesaro grabbed the final two spots in the Chamber with a win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.



The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will challenge The Head of the Table.



Who will emerge victorious inside the Chamber? And what will be left of them when they go one-on-one with the dominant Universal Champion?!

Preview (via WWE) - New school battles old school at WWE Elimination Chamber Keith Lee and Riddle challenge Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship Triple Threat Match.

The Hurt Business’ Chief Hurt Officer has brutally reigned as United States Champion and Lashley’s ruthlessness was on total display last week as three Full Nelsons left Riddle down and out. The All Mighty has dispatched of all challengers including the recent attempts by Riddle to strip him of his title. The Original Bro got the better of Lashley with some crafty maneuvering on Raw Legends Night but was unable to escape The Hurt Lock in his title opportunity the following week.

Both Riddle and Lee are seeking their first championship breakthrough since arriving on the red brand and will have their hands full against Lashley. After hearing he’d have to take on not but two enterprising upstarts, Lashley was furious with WWE Official Adam Pearce over the decision?

Will The All Mighty be able to fend off both Lee and Riddle when they share the ring?

Preview (via WWE) - The Sassy Southern Belle is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the top of the WWE Women’s division, and it’s reached a whole new level now she has The Dirtiest Player in the Game by her side.

Asuka will have her hands full with a challenge from Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Title at WWE Elimination Chamber. Underhanded tactics from Evans and Ric Flair tipped the scales in Asuka & Charlotte Flair’s WWE Tag Team Title loss to Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax at Royal Rumble. Now the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is on a mission to help lead another Superstar to championship gold in Evans.

Will Asuka be able to rise above Evans dastardly style in their title clash?

Preview (via WWE) - With her impending WrestleMania decision looming, Bianca Belair puts that on hold to team up with potential future opponent and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for a chance to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

During a heated confrontation on SmackDown one week ago with current champs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Belair and Banks seemed to bond over their mutual amusement at Jax and Baszler’s recent struggles and even pulled off some impressive double-team offense against the champions.

The tension only escalated after Banks and Belair joined forces with Reginald to defeat Jax, Baszler & Bayley in an unconventional Six-Person Tag Team Match the following week on SmackDown, begging the question: Do The Boss and The EST of WWE have the number of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, or will Jax & Baszler be able to capitalize on any existing WrestleMania-related friction between the SmackDown Women’s Champion and this year’s Royal Rumble winner?

*Card subject to change*

