WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Preview 2.19.22

Today is an historic day for WWE as for the first time ever the Elimination Chamber will take place outside of the United States. This year the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Today’s event will place host to two chamber matches, four titles will be on the line, a falls count anywhere match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for today’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After conquering Brock Lesnar to reclaim the WWE Championship in an epic showdown at Royal Rumble, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will defend his title against five elite challengers inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber when the Premium Live Event emanates from the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb.19.

In the wake of the announcement, Lesnar returned to Raw still fuming after Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered in his matchup with Lashley and cost him the WWE Title. As a result, The Beast demanded to be added to this Elimination Chamber Match, and WWE Official Adam Pearce obliged.



Later in the show, after Seth "Freakin" Rollins announced his entry into the match due to his performance at Royal Rumble against Reigns, qualifying matches took place to determine the other participants in the match. Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles were able to score victories over Kevin Owens, Otis and Rey Mysterio respectively to earn their spots in the chamber.



The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the WWE Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It’s the WrestleMania match that was promised, only now a showdown worthy of The Grandest Stage of Them All will take place at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Roman Reigns and Goldberg go head-to-head for the Universal Championship for the first time ever.

The two titans of WWE were set to collide two years ago at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns pulled out of the match due to health concerns, returning months later to claim the Universal Championship at WWE Payback and begin his current record-breaking reign.

The ever-growing list of current and future Hall of Famers that The Head of the Table has left in his wake is long, but as Goldberg noted when he confronted Reigns on SmackDown, it is missing one prominent name: his.

The legendary Goldberg may perhaps be the only other WWE Superstar with a streak and list of victims as long as Reigns’, dominating the competition for years with the two-time former Universal Champion most recently defeating Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

With Goldberg chomping at the bit after their WrestleMania Match that never was, can he be the one to finally dethrone Reigns, or will The Head of the Table add another name to his list?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Elimination Chamber, Big Time Becks will undertake an extreme challenge when she attempts to retain the Raw Women’s Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.



Since returning at SummerSlam to reclaim the gold, Becky Lynch has stood on top of the mountain in dominant fashion, withstanding everyone from Bianca Belair to Liv Morgan to Doudrop to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.



Enter Lita. After Big Time Becks had her first encounter with Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey since they competed in the historic WrestleMania 35 main event, the WWE Hall of Famer emerged to challenge Lynch to this match for the Raw Women's Title. After putting forth a strong effort in the Royal Rumble Match herself, Lita is now out to show that she still has what it takes to possess the gold when she targets the champion in Jeddah.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey & Naomi will join forces against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville! in the matchup, Rousey must compete with one arm tied behind her back.



From the moment Naomi came to SmackDown, WWE Official Sonya Deville showed an undeniable disdain for the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and used nefarious means to make her life a living hell. This included costing The Glowing Superstar two different Championship Contender's Matches against Flair.



Meanwhile, in the wake of winning the Royal Rumble Match, Ronda Rousey emerged on SmackDown for the first time ever and announced that she would challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania. When the standoff turned volatile, Deville made the mistake of attempting to use physicality to reassert her authority, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet locked her in a brutal arm lock.

The following week, Deville found herself unable to use her position to extract payback on Rousey. Per an email sent by WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, Sonya was forbidden from fining or suspending The Rowdy One. Deville also learned she couldn’t lay a hand on Naomi, especially during Naomi's SmackDown Women’s Title Match against Flair. In response, Naomi emerged and used the opportunity to slap Sonya in the center of the ring without danger of repercussion.

Although Flair would defeat Naomi in the subsequent SmackDown Women's Title Match, post contest taunting by Sonya on the defeated Naomi let the a 2-on-1 attack by The Queen and Deville. This brought Rousey to the rescue. Shortly after The Baddest Woman on the Planet sent Flair packing and once nearly locked Deville's other arm up, the tag team matchup for WWE Elimination Chamber became official.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss will battle inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber for the right to challenge the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.

Belair, Ripley and Nikki are all former Women’s Champions. Doudrop and Morgan have also recently challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title and have come within an eyelash of unseating the champion. As for Alexa Bliss, she decided to enter the match in her final of many, many counseling sessions.



Of course, whether the winner will challenge Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All is still contingent on whether Big Time Becks can overcome WWE Hall of Famer Lita in a one-on-one championship showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber.



The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty, and Belair will have a distinct advantage, earning the right to be last to enter the bout after winning a Gauntlet Match on Raw. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the winner.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Viking Raiders will look to knock Jey & Jimmy Uso off the top of the mountain in a highly anticipated showdown for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

After they barreled their way onto SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, the explosive tandem of Erik & Ivar soon earned the right to challenge The Usos in a turbulent Fatal 4-Way Match several weeks ago on SmackDown. The former Raw Tag Team Champions represent a whole new kind of threat to The Bloodline as they boast a combination of immense size, power, agility and a rather unhinged sensibility.

Claiming the gold will be no easy task, however. Standing in their way will be the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. Although they may be outspoken and often employ questionable tactics, The Usos have proven time and again to indeed be The Ones.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Here’s a joke: What do you get when you cross a vicious Scottish Warrior with a history of unleashing destruction anytime he steps in the ring? Well, we don’t know, but whatever it is, Madcap Moss might not be laughing after he faces off with Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.



After suffering a two-on-one backstage attack from Moss and Happy Corbin at WWE Day 1, McIntyre made a shocking return from his severe neck injury months earlier than expected to nearly win the Royal Rumble Match.



Although McIntyre eliminated Corbin and Moss during the free-for-all, the slapstick duo still attempted to ambush The Scottish Warrior back on SmackDown. McIntyre and his sword Angela stopped them in their tracks, and McIntyre responded to Moss’ subsequent "Drew McIntyre" joke by hitting him with vicious Claymore Kick. Later on SmackDown, the match was made official between McIntyre and Madcap Moss.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Miz’s search for the respect and admiration he believes he deserves has set him on a collision course with Rey Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The A-Lister felt slighted when Mysterio and not himself was chosen to be on the cover of WWE 2K22, and he disrespected The Ultimate Underdog in front of his son Dominik during a heated “Miz TV.”

The war of words came on the heels of The Miz getting Rey Mysterio ejected from ringside thanks to some underhanded tactics to pull off a victory against a distracted Dominik Mysterio. With tempers reaching their boiling points following a snide remark by Miz, Rey Mysterio returned the favor to cause The A-Lister to lose a rematch against Dominik.

The back-and-forth continued on Monday Night Raw as The Miz joined the commentary table during The Mysterios' match against Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. The A-Lister's antics ended up costing Rey & Dominik the victory, and Miz capped it all off by delivering a brutal Skull-Crushing Finale to The Master of the 619.

Will The Miz show the WWE Universe why he deserves respect, or will Rey Mysterio prove why he is a cover star?

Find out during an action-packed WWE Elimination Chamber, presented in cooperation with The General Entertainment Authority and streaming LIVE beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 19, on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!