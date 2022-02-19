WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results: Roman Puts Goldberg to Sleep, Bianca BelAir Wins Chamber and Brock Wins WWE Title 2.19.22

Today was an historic day for WWE as they brought us the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the first time ever outside of the United States in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here are the full results:

Kickoff Match:

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz via roll up

Main Card:

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg via submission

Bianca BelAir wins and will challenge the RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville via submission

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss via pinfall

Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women’s Championship via pinfall

Brock Lensar wins the WWE Championship

