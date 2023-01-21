WWE excepted to announce location for the 2023 Summerslam Premium Live Event

Skip to main content
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. 

It is expected that this year’s edition of Summerslam will be held in Detroit. It is also rumored that it could be announced tonight.

After the success of last year’s event in Nashville, Tennessee it was a possibility of them returning to the city as it was placed on a short list of names for the 2023 location. 

According to Wrestlevotes last year WWE has decided to change up their strategy for major shows and allowing for cities to bid instead of WWE picking themselves. 

This was backed up by Cardiff paying WWE to host Clash of the Castle instead of the company going with London.

