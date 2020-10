According to PWInsider, WWE will be extending their stay at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for at least another month.

The current deal was set to expire on October 31st.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@FariaWCSB)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!