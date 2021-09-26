WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Preview 9.26.21

Tonight the WWE goes…EXTREME well sort of. Five titles are on the line tonight including The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns going to war with The Demon Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns will battle “The Demon” Finn Bálor in a highly anticipated rematch for the Universal Championship.

It has been a hard road for Bálor since reemerging on SmackDown. After having a SummerSlam title match stolen from him, the determined first-ever Universal Champion returned to reclaim the gold he never lost when he battled Reigns for the title on the Sept. 3 edition of the blue brand.



Although The Head of the Table emerged victorious over The Prince, the win was far from uncontroversial, having come after Bálor suffered a vicious pre-match attack at the hands of The Usos. As a result of the assault, Bálor will receive another opportunity at the Universal Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.



Then, in the final moments of the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown, Reigns and The Bloodline were suddenly interrupted by the with the shocking reemergence of “The Demon” Finn Bálor, who entered the ring and stood face to face with the Universal Champion and sent the signal that The Head of The Table would be facing a whole new level of challenger at WWE Extreme Rules.



Find out if “The Demon” Finn Bálor can finally take the throne from one of the most dominant Universal Champions of all time on the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Alexa Bliss and her friend Lilly have taken an interest in Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. What will happen when the twisted Goddess of WWE challenges The Queen for the Raw Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules?

After becoming a 12-time Women’s Champion by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair once again showed why she is indeed “The Opportunity” with the ability, confidence and often ruthlessness that makes her one of the greatest Superstars to lace up a pair of boots.



Nevertheless, Alexa Bliss was a five-time Women’s Champion even before she unleashed her most current persona upon WWE, one that has proven as twisted as it is powerful. Along with her “friend” Lilly, Five Feet of Fury seems to have added some sort of unexplainable mystic ability to her already impressive arsenal, which has put any number of opponents at a huge disadvantage. She also doesn’t seem to react the same way to an attack by her various foes. As a result, she may be the most dangerous challenger that Flair has had in a long time.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Extreme Rules, The Man will come around when Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with former titleholder Bianca BelAir in a highly-anticipated SummerSlam rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.



Since emerging victorious in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, Belair has been on an absolute tear, not only headlining WrestleMania against Sasha Banks, but also emerging victorious over The Boss to lay claim to the SmackDown Women’s Title in a historic showdown.



That all came to an end when The Man came back around. After Lynch’s surprise return at SummerSlam to utilize what some would characterize as “underhanded” tactics to overcome Belair and once again lay claim to the SmackDown Women’s Title, Lynch returned to SmackDown where she refused The EST’s challenge for a rematch on two separate occasions.



At a result, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed The Man that she in fact will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against former titleholder Belair in a SummerSlam rematch at WWE Extreme Rules!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Extreme Rules, United States Champion Damian Priest will attempt to retain his title against the very Superstar he dethroned for it, Sheamus, and the legendary Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Match.



On the Aug. 30 edition of Raw, Priest overcame The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match after McIntyre knocked Sheamus out of the ring with an earth-shattering Claymore Kick. The following week, Sheamus was out for payback when he once again took on and bested his former friend for the right to challenge The Archer of Infamy at WWE Extreme Rules.

With Priest and Sheamus set for a one-on-one rematch, a further caveat was added when Hardy managed to defeat The Celtic Warrior on the final Raw before Extreme Rules, resulting in The Charismatic Enigma being added to the match.

Now that this Triple Threat showdown is set in stone, find out who will walk away from the bout with the United States Title on the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme, streaming live on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Street Profits want the smoke, and they will get it from the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Usos have seen a lot of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford as of late, starting when The Bloodline initiated an attack on Finn Bálor during the SmackDown after SummerSlam. The Profits were quick to rush to the aid of The Prince and even the odds against Roman Reigns and the champions, leading to a tag team showdown the following week. After some intensely competitive action, The Usos managed to get themselves disqualified, but the Profits were not going to let it end that way, as Ford took to the skies to wipe out both brothers and make a major statement. then, in their rematch the following week, Reigns stepped in before a clear winner could be decided and locked Ford in the Guillotine.

All signs now point to Extreme Rules. Can The Street Profits cause a rift in The Bloodline and unseat The Usos as SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan will look to have some face time with Carmella in what is sure to be an explosive matchup.



Morgan and Carmella have been at odds on SmackDown, mostly as a result of Mella’s continued claim that she is “The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE.” All hell broke loose when Morgan send into the turnbuckle face-first and Mella thought her opponent was attempting to break her nose during a tag team match on the Sept. 17 edition of the blue brand.



In response to the fuss Carmella was making after the incident, Liv challenged her to a match at WWE Extreme Rules and promised that she would make her adversary as hideous on the outside as she was on the inside. Carmella later accepted and the stage was set for a highly personal showdown.

