WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Preview 10.8.22

Tonight WWE goes EXTREME as they present the Extreme Rules premium live event. Two championships will be on the line, a historic ladder match in the women’s division and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It's official: At WWE Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan will once again step into the squared circle with the baddest challenger on the planet.



Without question, Ronda Rousey is more dangerous than even before. When Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and seized the SmackDown Women's Title from Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank, and then scored a controversial victory in their rematch at SummerSlam, it led to a path of destruction by The Rowdy One that ultimately got the former titleholder suspended and even arrested in the weeks that followed.



In the meantime, the resilient Morgan fought through an arm injury, numerous SmackDown threats and a frightening challenge from Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle to solidify her reign.



After being reinstated, however, Rousey wasted little time dominating Sonya Deville, Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to earn the opportunity to challenge Morgan in a highly anticipated rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On the September 16th edition of SmackDown, Liv Morgan raised the stakes by making the bout an Extreme Rules Match.



There is no denying Liv's heart and determination. Whether she has what it takes to once again survive an extreme showdown with The Baddest Women on the Planet, though, is the question that remains to be answered.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Bianca Belair and Bayley have each climbed the ladder of success in WWE to earn multiple title reigns, but which Superstar will prove they are a step above the rest when the two storied rivals square off in a brutal Ladder Match for the Raw Women’s Championship?

After she was sidelined for nine months, Bayley made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam, bringing along companions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and setting her sights on Belair and the Raw Women’s Title.

Damage CTRL immediately began to run roughshod over the likes of Asuka and Alexa Bliss to set up a monumental Six-Woman Tag Team Match in which Bayley became the first person to pin The EST of WWE in over 300 days.

The trio continued to pick apart the competition, with Kai & SKY winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, as they looked to take control of WWE. After Bayley dispatched Bliss in one-on-one competition, Damage CTRL turned their attention to Belair as she attempted to rescue her fallen friend from a 3-on-1 beatdown, but Belair fell victim to the numbers game as Bayley laid down a challenge for WWE Extreme Rules.

Unafraid, Belair accepted the Premium Live Event match the following week, agreeing to up the stakes for a can’t-miss showdown.

Who will reach new heights and claim control when these two longtime rivals clash?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The stage is set for an all-out brawl. At WWE Extreme Rules, Matt Riddle will tangle with his bitter rival Seth “Freakin” Rollins Inside the Fight Pit.

The self-proclaimed "Face of Monday Night Raw” claimed he was done with The Original Bro and was instead ready to pursue championship gold. During a United States Title Match against Bobby Lashley on the red brand, however, Riddle distracted Rollins, ensuring Lashley retained and making it clear that he was not done with The Visionary.

Considering their volatile history, it was determined that the two will now clash in a highly anticipated showdown Inside the Fight Pit. With the unique stipulation in place, it seemed only fitting to have MMA legend Daniel Cormier step in and try to maintain order as the special guest referee.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Time is running out! At WWE Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre will tangle with Karrion Kross in a brutal Strap Match.

Since emerging on SmackDown, the ominous pair of former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been lurking in the shadows and keeping a close eye on McIntyre, even distracting McIntyre during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. Among his constant efforts to intimidate McIntyre, Kross brought his adversary into the darkness when he attacked the former WWE Champion from behind on the Sept. 9 edition of the blue brand and locked McIntyre in the dangerous Kross Jacket.

A determined McIntyre reemerged the following week to accuse Kross of being a coward for continuing his onslaught of cheap shots. Then, on the Sept. 23 edition of SmackDown, McIntyre revealed that WWE management had granted him a Strap Match against Kross at the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, guaranteeing there will be no place for Kross to hide.

Kross responded to the news by trying to again ambush McIntyre from behind. McIntyre was ready for him, though, and unleashed an excruciating strap-infused attack that only ended when the nefarious Scarlett brought the heat and hit The SmackDown Warrior with a fireball and a low blow. This opened the door for Kross to against lock in the Kross Jacket and accept the Strap Match challenge.

The sands of time are now counting down to all-out destruction!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At Extreme Rules, The Brawling Brutes and Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The two dangerous factions have been at each other's throats for some time. In the wake of the hard-fought Intercontinental Title Match pitting GUNTHER against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle, Imperium stood tall over their tough-as-nails adversaries in a brutal Six-Man Tag Team Match on the Sept. 9 edition of SmackDown.

Ridge Holland & Butch rebounded and overcame three tag teams, including Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci, to earn an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match against The Usos.

In the height of the title contest the following week, however, Imperium refused to let their Fatal 4-Way loss go unanswered. In an absolute melee, GUNTHER, Kaiser & Vinci suddenly attacked The Celtic Warrior at ringside and the distraction ultimately cost Ridge Holland & Butch the gold.

Now, just one day after GUNTHER's title rematch against Sheamus on the Season Premiere of the blue brand Oct. 7, The Brawling Brutes with once again go to war with The Ring General and his ruthless cohorts in a matchup tailer made for their aggressive rivalry, a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Brace yourself for an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge and Finn Bálor will seek eradication.

Edge hopes to destroy the very group he founded, The Judgment Day, while Bálor is out to end Edge’s career.

The Judgment Day thought they had The Rated R-Superstar in their rear-view mirror after they beat him down following his match against Dominik Mysterio. The beating was so vicious that it left Edge with a grade 2 MCL sprain.

But much to The Judgment Day’s surprise, the Hall of Famer made his return on the Sept. 26 edition of Raw with one request: that he and Bálor meet in an “I Quit” Match.

Edge will likely have to face this battle alone since Rey Mysterio has refused to lay a hand on Dominik, who shocked the world by joining the treacherous group after kicking Edge below the belt at WWE Clash at the Castle.

With pride on the line for both competitors, one will have the fortitude and willpower to go the distance and force their bitter rival to utter two of the most devastating words a Superstar can ever say: I Quit.

Don't miss all the brutality of WWE Extreme Rules tonight at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.