WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results and Recap 10.8.22

This year’s edition of WWE Extreme Rules emendated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two championships were on the line, For the first time ever two women faced off in a ladder match, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Matt Riddle went toe to toe in the Fight Pit and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Welcome to the land of EXTREME 

The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium

Banger after banger after banger 

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion

Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre 

What was Nikkita Lyons doing at Extreme Rules?

Bianca BelAir defeated Bayley to retain the RAW Women’s Championship 

Finn Bálor made Edge utter the words “I Quit”

What a way to end your birthday Miz

NXT Champion Bron Breakker was in the house 

Welcome to the Fight Pit 

Matt Riddle defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the Fight Pit 

The White Rabbit was none other than Bray Wyatt

