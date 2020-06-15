WWE Extreme Rules Date Set & New Logo Revealed

WWE has announced that its next pay-per-view event will be Extreme Rules. The event will take place on July 19th and as always will stream on the WWE Network.

As always, join us here at WNW for all of the latest news on the build to the event and live coverage on July 19th.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

