WWE Extreme Rules Staff Predictions

This Sunday will be the Horror Show version of the annual Extreme Rules PPV for WWE. The show will feature six matches including four championship matches as well as the Universal Champion Braun Strowman in action. If you would like to follow any of the staff that give predictions you can do so at their Twitter handle provided and lookout for all their work on WrestlingNewsWorld.com. Also signup to become a premium member today and receive a FREE 30 day trial! This will give you access to our premium news stories.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - Apollo gets the win & Bobby Lashley attacks after the match...or he just attacks during the match and we get a DQ...either way, Apollo grabs the win & keeps the title.



Winner: Apollo Crews



Name: Bob - There’s no need to put a belt on MVP so Apollo wins but the Lashley feud is set up



Winner: Apollo Crews

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - I don't see them putting the belt on MVP as he doesn't need a title run. I think Crews will retain and drop to Lashley at SummerSlam.



Winner: Apollo Crews

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - It has to be Bayley...she & Sasha are on FIRE, recently and have quickly become 2 of the faces of the company. Nikki will surely get a great showing, but will come up short.



Winner: Bayley



Name: Bob - There’s no way they’re putting the belt on Nikki. Bayley wins and maybe we finally start to see the breakup of Alexa and Nikki.



Winner: Bayley

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - I'm happy to Nikki get this opportunity but I just don't see Bayley dropling the title. Bayley has been on FIRE for months now and Sasha seems like the only logical choice to dethrone her.



Winner: Bayley

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Eye For An Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - Rey Mysterio needs a win going into SummerSlam...& Rollins can come out & do his usual shtick even after a loss, like he did after he lost to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, earlier this year. Rey will get the win & we’ll see this match again, next month at SummerSlam.



Winner: Rey Mysterio



Name: Bob - The Monday Night Messiah gimmick has gone nowhere. Every time Seth gets another disciple something happens. Plus his wife is pregnant and at home. Seth needs time off and a babyface reset. An eye injury that keeps him out until after the baby is born would work nicely.



Winner: Rey Mysterio

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - Rey Mysterio hasn't been on PPV since the Rumble earlier this year. He needs to get the win the most. I would love to see him have a retirement match at SummerSlam. This loss will also not hurt Rollins as he will bounce back.



Winner: Rey Mysterio

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - Like I said in my Bayley vs Nikki Cross prediction, Sasha & Bayley are quite possibly the most over superstars in the company at the moment...however, something off needs to happen, here...whether it’s Bayley accidentally costs Sasha the win or something of the like...Sasha needs to be protected, Asuka needs to retain & we need to get some sort of rift starting between Sasha & Bayley.



Winner: Asuka



Name: Bob - With Baszler and Bianca back on Raw, plus the rumors of a feud with Kairi, I don’t see how or why Sasha should win this match.



Winner: Asuka

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - WWE has been teasing the breakup of Sasha and Bayley for months now and this match could be the match to light the fuse. We all know Sasha isn't gonna win here but I think Bayley will cost her the win. Asuka just started her regin and it's too early for her to drop the belt.



Winner: Asuka

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Swamp Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - Bray Wyatt is going to ‘win’ this match...I’m not quite sure how you win a ‘Swamp Match’...but however you do it, Bray will do it & we’ll get The Fiend vs Braun for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



Name: Bob - Braun should only be defeated by The Fiend. Protect the monster so he remains a monster.



Winner: Braun Strowman

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - This is a non title cinematic match which makes sense for Wyatt to win here. I love that they are going back to their roots with this. Wyatt winning here will set up the return of The Fiend at SummerSlam and protects Strowman.



Winner: Bray Wyatt

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler



Name: CJ (@WNWFaria) - Drew McIntyre will retain the strap...but then Otis will cash-in & become the new WWE Champion on Sunday night...OR Ziggler wins & Otis cashes-in on him, instead to further their feud...either way, it doesn’t matter who wins the actual match...I believe Otis will be the WWE Champion after Extreme Rules goes off-the-air, this Sunday night. You can thank the ratings drop & Vince McMahon blaming his Champions for that ratings drop.



Winner: Otis



Name: Bob - In a straight wrestling match Dolph should be able to drag Drew into deep water but in a gimmick match I gotta go with Drew for a solid and dominate win. I wouldn’t put it past Vince to involve Otis but I think that’d be a huge mistake.



Winner: Drew McIntyre

Name: Ja' Von (@WNWJacob) - We all know that Dolph isn't winning the title here and this just a placeholder feud. I think that Drew will retain the belt and Otis will cash in the briefcase. I say this as RAW hasn't been doing too well since McIntyre became the champion which is sad since I was rooting for him.



Winner: Otis

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

Name: 2-3 sentences explaining your prediction and who will win.



Winner: Superstar Name

If you would like to play along and predict against our staff go ahead and drop your predictions below or go follow @WNWNews and give your predictions there. Let us know how much you agree or disagree with the above picks.