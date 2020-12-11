WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/11/20)

Last week's edition of the show was a tribute to the first ever Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson. We even got a tribute six man tag team match. In this match everyone was a former or current Intercontinental Champion. We also saw Roman Regins destory everyone with a steel chair to end the show.

Tonight the blue brand continues to build towards the TLC PPV. What is in store for the blue brand tonight???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1
Smackdown Women's Championship Contract Signing:

Preview (via WWE) - After their war-of-words last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will sign on the dotted line and make their SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WWE TLC official. Considering the all-out destruction that has resulted each and every time The Boss and her “untouchable” challenger have come in contact with each other in recent weeks, however, will the volatile rivalry make it to the Dec. 20 pay-per-view? 

1
Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs Big E:

Preview (via WWE) - Two weeks ago, Big E showed Sami Zayn just how painful a 10-count can be with an excruciating handshake that the Intercontinental Champion claims caused him injury. And after mixing it up in the historic Six-Man Tag Team Tribute Match to honor Pat Patterson last week, Big E will look to score a victory over the outspoken Zayn and put himself in line for a possible future opportunity to reclaim the workhorse title.

1
SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford vs Dolph Ziggler:

Preview (via WWE) - After Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode scored a non-title victory over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford will take on with The Showoff this Friday night on SmackDown. Will Ziggler continue to build momentum for his tandem toward a future title opportunity? Or will Ford deliver his gravity-defying splash from the top rope to ground the would-be challenger’s title aspirations?

