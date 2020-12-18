WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/18/20)

It was announced last week on Friday Night Smackdown that tonight's show which is the TLC go home show will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX.

Last week's editon of Smackdown we witnessed a contract signing between Carmella and the Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. This ended in Sasha putting her title on the line in the main event against Carmella. Carmella would go on to win via DQ. What does this mean for the Smackdown Women's Championship picture at TLC???

We also saw Roman Regins destory Kevin Owens backstage after a failed attempt from Jey Usos. What does this mean for both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens as we sit two nights away from TLC???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode(Smackdown Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode scored a non-title victory over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits several weeks ago. They then followed up with The Showoff earning a singles victory over Montez Ford.

Bianca BelAir vs Bayley:

Preview (via WWE) - With tension rising between former Survivor Series teammates Bayley and Bianca Belair, the two determined Superstars are fixing to square off on SmackDown.

What will happen with The EST of WWE goes one-on-one with “The Role Model”?

SmackDown to host Carmella's Champagne Toast:

Preview (via WWE) - Just moments after their impromptu SmackDown Women’s Champion Match ended in a disqualification last week, Carmella brutally smashed a champagne bottle on Sasha Banks’ back. Now, in the wake of the announcement of a rematch between the two bitter adversaries at WWE TLC, WWE Digital has learned that Mella will host a Champagne Toast ahead of the pay-per-view of WWE Network this Sunday.

The First Ever Sami Awards:

Preview (via WWE) - Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown.

What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.

Don't forget to follow our very own Kevin Sullivan(@HeyImKevinSully) as he will bring the LIVE Coverage and Results of the tonight's TLC go home show.

