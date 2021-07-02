WWE Friday Night SmackDown & 205 Live Preview 7.2.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the Rated R Superstar, Edge return to the blue brand to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. We also saw Mixed Tag Team Action as Seth Rollins and Bayley defeated Ceasro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir.

Money in the Bank is now 16 DAYS AWAY and only two members of the blue brand have qualified for the respective ladder matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown:

Preview (via WWE) - Fresh off their latest showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, former friends turned bitter enemies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will now clash in a brutal Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.



The Master Strategist determined that the cosmic forces of the universe were definitely on his side when he walked away from the June 20 pay-per-view with win over KO. But does he have enough good karma to again overcome Owens, a Superstar made for the conditions of such an unpredictable contest?

This week on WWE NXT it was announced that the Breakout Tournament would be returning on the July 13th edition of NXT. Yesterday on Twitter it was announced that 205 Live will suspend their weight limit rule and play host to two qualifying matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s 205 Live:

Preview (via WWE) - Guru Raaj, who nearly scored an incredible upset win against Finn Bálor during an edge-of-your-seat clash at Superstar Spectacle in January, will take on the arrogant Andre Chase. Chase recently claimed that he should be considered the “No. 1 seed” in the tournament.

And in a bout that seems likely to feature a clash of styles, the ultra-athletic Desmond Troy is set to tangle with no-nonsense brawler Joe Gacy. Troy has been seen on NXT, Raw and SmackDown and will be colliding with Gacy in a WWE ring for the first time, though the two competitors have matched up at other stops.

The inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament in 2019 featured several competitors who went on to establish themselves as key players in NXT, including Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Dexter Lumis and more.

For Raaj, Chase, Troy and Gacy, the path to superstardom and a guaranteed championship opportunity goes through the purple brand!

Don’t miss your chance for a first look at the Superstars of tomorrow, as 205 Live streams Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!

