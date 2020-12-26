WWE Friday Night SmackDown Christmas Edition Viewership and Ratings 12. 25. 20

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Christmas Edition Viewership and Ratings 12. 25. 20

Last night WWE decided to gift the WWE Universe for sticking with them through these troubling times with THREE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES. 

The show kicked off with Roman Regins vs Kevin Owens in a steel cage match for the Universal Championship. The show drew an average of 3.35 million viewers. It's worth noting that the NFL was the lead in. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 4.097 million viewers 

Hour 2: 2.574 million viewers 

The show was headlined by Big E defeating Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

