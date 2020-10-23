Hell in a Cell Go Home Show (10/23/20)

Last week's episode of Smackdown was rhe season premiere of Smackdown on FOX. We saw a contract signing between former friends Sasha Banks and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley. We also saw Roman Regins successfully defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. This week's episode is the go home show for Hell in a Cell and will air on FS1 due to Game Three of the World Series.

Here is everything advertised for the Hell in a Cell Go Home Show:

Roman Regins Reveals the Consequences for Jey Uso:

Preview (via WWE) - The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he’s promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history. What will Reigns have to say before their Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network? Will his reveal bring Uso closer to bending the knee to his Tribal Chief?

Law and Otis:

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, Law & Otis takes the stand as The Workin’ Man Superstar heads to court set to defend his Money in the Bank contract in court against The Miz on FS1. The Miz & John Morrison have schemed for weeks on how to take the coveted contract from the Heavy Machinery Superstar. The outspoken duo has attempted a number of heists, gotten Mandy Rose traded to Raw, and now resorted to legal action to try to pry the contract from Mr. Money in the Bank. Following a continuance due to the turbulent events of the WWE Draft, don’t miss Otis representing himself in court as Law & Otis comes to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FS1.

