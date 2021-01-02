WWE Friday Night Smackdown New Year’s Edition Viewership and Ratings 1.1.21

Hello everyone and hope that you all had a safe and happy holidays. Last night WWE rang in the new year with the blue brand.

The show ended up drawing an average of 1.915 million viewers which is down from last week’s record breaking numbers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.996 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.834 million viewers

The show was headlined by Kevin Owens defeating Jey Uso only to be thrown off the ThunderDome itself and crashing through a table by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

