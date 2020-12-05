WWE Friday Night SmackDown Pre-empted by High School Football

Author:
Publish date:

WWE fans in the state of South Carolina who was looking forward to watching Smackdown tonigjt was in for a rude awaking tonight.

Instead of turning to FOX to watch Smackdown tonight as usual on Friday nights the show was pre-empted by a High School Football game.

The game is Dutch Fork vs T.L. Hanna with Dutch Fork up 21 to 6 at the moment.

20201204_202941

1 / 2

