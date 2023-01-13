Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.13.23

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Resch Center in “Title Town” Green Bay, Wisconsin. Gunther puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the “Monster among Monsters” Braun Strowman and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since Imperium cost Braun Strowman his place in the World Cup Tournament to determine who would face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, The Monster of All Monsters been looking to target his rage on The Ring General and his cohorts.

Most recently, when Strowman confronted the faction and made an aggressive Intercontinental Title challenge, Gunther took advantage of the numbers and unleashed a vicious beatdown on his monstrous adversary before accepting the title match. Don’t miss when the titans clash tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Following a rough patch for The Bloodline centered around Sami Zayn being blamed for the loss that he and Roman Reigns suffered at the hands of John Cena & Kevin Owens on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, The Honorary Uce is been given the opportunity to make it up to The Head of the Table. Zayn will be in a must win situation when he takes on KO in arguably the most important match of his career. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

 Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

