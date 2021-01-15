WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview 1.15.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown saw a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship at the Rumble. The match would end with Adam Pearce with the help of Roman and Jey Uso defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to win the match and become #1 Contender.

On the other side of thing we saw Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeat The Street P to become the NEW Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

What is next for the blue brand as we continue on the road to the Royal Rumble?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jey Uso:

Preview (via WWE) - After emerging victorious in three grueling parts of the Gauntlet Match, Shinsuke Nakamura was robbed of his opportunity to battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble when the unhinged Jey Uso and The Head of Table laid him out in the middle of the ring with a brutal attack.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, as announced on Talking Smack, The Artist will go one-on-one with Jey Uso in what is sure to be a heated fight. Will Roman Reigns’ family once again run the show? Find out next week on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce Universal Championship Contract Signing:

Preview (via WWE) - The Head of the Table makes the rules, and even WWE official Adam Pearce has now found himself in Roman Reigns’ path of destruction.

After Reigns took exception to Pearce’s recent decision making, the WWE official set up a Gauntlet Match to determine the Universal Champion’s next challenger at Royal Rumble. An impressive display by Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly set The Artist up for a title showdown, as Pearce remained as the final competitor. Reigns and Jey Uso, however, would impose their will and dish out unbelievable punishment to Nakamura and laid a leveled Pearce into place for the pin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the unlikeliest of title matches now in motion, what message does Reigns still have to send as the two competitors sign the dotted line on the Universal Championship contract?

See what happens next in the journey to Royal Rumble this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rey Mysterio vs Kong Corbin:

Preview (via WWE) - King Corbin continued his crusade against the Mysterios this past Friday night when he brutally ambushed Rey and Dominik, but The Master of the 619 will have an opportunity for payback against the devious despot when they go one-on-one tomorrow night on SmackDown.

The Ultimate Underdog will need Dominik watching his back, though, as Corbin’s Knights of The Lone Wolf will surely be lurking close by. Can Rey show the blue brand’s vicious ruler ruler what it truly means to be king? Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!