Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.16.23

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.16.23

The last SmackDown of 2022 was eventual one as Charlotte Flair made her shocking return and immediately won the SmackDown Women’s Championship making her a 14 time world champion. 

Tonight is the first SmackDown of the new year as the road to the Royal Rumble heats up. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

9178A4AA-13E2-443E-9530-5CF57B57F6F6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre is back! After coming to Sheamus’ rescue during a Bloodline attack on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior will team up with The Celtic Warrior, and the pair will finally get their previously scheduled Undisputed Tag Team Title Match against Jimmy & Jey Uso! Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

2366D4C8-95F0-4DB3-8AB6-63199090F85D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Queen is back and has reclaimed her throne. Find out what's next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

4AA1D50A-D41B-408F-AA80-14AD0AD026CE
1
Gallery
1 Images

 Preview (via WWE) - On the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, Top Dolla did not take kindly when the Superstars of SmackDown poked fun at him, and he responded by shoving Ricochet. After the confrontation, The One and Only takes on Top Dolla in a Men’s Royal Rumble Qualifying Match, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Related Articles

9178A4AA-13E2-443E-9530-5CF57B57F6F6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.16.23

D706A20B-EBEF-4257-A1CA-157FAF130676
WWE News

WWE Money in the Bank is heading across the pond this July

0543DA01-0AD2-46E8-B600-F021799C5753
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.3.23

BECE895C-BE32-48F7-9B55-91C99EFE368E
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview: New Year’s Evil Go Home Show 1.3.23

F43B5BE7-D1DC-45B7-8937-D4D2C12CE8B1
WWE

Seth Rollins allegedly suffered knee injury on the 1.2.23 edition of Monday Night RAW

C5550F71-65DB-4EBA-8277-2E0E1F4F7513
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.2.23

1DAF3A39-4299-4592-9D56-C2E2178A0099
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.2.23

C150CD1C-49D3-4B24-99E5-6BFC3E36D0E3
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.29.22