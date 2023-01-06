WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.16.23

The last SmackDown of 2022 was eventual one as Charlotte Flair made her shocking return and immediately won the SmackDown Women’s Championship making her a 14 time world champion.

Tonight is the first SmackDown of the new year as the road to the Royal Rumble heats up.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre is back! After coming to Sheamus’ rescue during a Bloodline attack on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior will team up with The Celtic Warrior, and the pair will finally get their previously scheduled Undisputed Tag Team Title Match against Jimmy & Jey Uso! Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The Queen is back and has reclaimed her throne. Find out what's next for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Preview (via WWE) - On the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown, Top Dolla did not take kindly when the Superstars of SmackDown poked fun at him, and he responded by shoving Ricochet. After the confrontation, The One and Only takes on Top Dolla in a Men’s Royal Rumble Qualifying Match, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.