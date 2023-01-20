WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.20.23

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Adam Pearce announced a tourney to determine number one contenders for The Usos’ SmackDown Tag Team Championship plus Sami Zayn took on Kevin Owens in the main event.

Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to the blue brand as he and challenger Kevin Owens put pen to paper for the championship clash at Royal Rumble.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Preview (via WWE) - After months of sneak attacks, betrayals, brawls and beatdowns, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will finally put pen to paper for their title match at Royal Rumble. With The Bloodline lurking, WWE Official Adam Pearce will have his work cut out for him if he wants to ensure a smooth signing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Don’t miss the fireworks at the Contract Signing, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Up to his wits end with The Bloodline, WWE Official Adam Pearce made a tournament to determine a new SmackDown Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender.

Potentially lighting up the first round of this tournament will be a warrior tandem in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who will take on The Viking Raiders. Just last week, McIntyre and Sheamus had a chance at The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Title but came up short. After the match and once SmackDown had gone off the air, The Viking Raiders attacked the two warriors, setting up this grudge match.

Can McIntyre and Sheamus move on to the next round, or will they be stopped by the vicious Viking Raiders? Find out tonight when the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament commences at 8/7 C on FOX!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World following tonight’s show for immediate results and recap.