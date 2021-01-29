WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1. 29. 21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown saw Kevin Owens get one up on The Tribal Chief as he ended up putting Roman Reigns through a table to end the show. We also saw Bianca BelAir beat the time set by Bayley in the Ultimate Athletic Obstacle Course.

Tonight is the final stop for the blue brand before the Royal Rumble THIS SUNDAY.

What is in store for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - From all-encompassing brawls of pure brutality through the WWE ThunderDome to Tables, Ladders and Chairs and Steel Cage Matches, the volatile rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has only grown more intense with each passing week. Tonight, Michael Cole will sit down with “The Head of the Table” and his resilient challenger en route to their Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Last week after Bianca Belair showed Bayley up in the “Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge”, The Role Model blindsided the up-and-coming Superstar during her celebration. What will happen when The EST of WWE looks for retribution in a one-on-one match with the former SmackDown Women’s Champion? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

