WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview 1.8.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown ranged in 2021 the right way with Universal Champion Roman Reigns throwing Kevin Owens off the ThunderDome and crashing through a table. Plus SHE’S BAAAACCCCKKKK!!!! Sonya Deville has been reinstated.

What is in store for The Head of the Table and the rest of the blue brand tonight as we continue to build towards the Royal Rumble?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode(Smackdown Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - After an absolutely brutal chair assault by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, it was confirmed on WWE Talking Smack that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will once again put their illustrious titles on the line against The Showoff and his "Glorious" partner.

The Street Profits bested the challengers in their final match of 2020, but Ziggler & Roode hope to recapture the magic of earlier victories to open the new year.

Considering the vicious nature of the attack by their would-be challengers, will The Street Profits – particularly the knee of Montez Ford – be in any condition to repel their dangerous opposition? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Big E vs Apollo Crews(Intercontinental Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - On the Jan. 1 edition of SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion Big E joined forces with Apollo Crew to overcome the tandem of Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

The Powerhouse of Positivity is eager to prove himself a fighting champion, so rather than sit back and wait for a challenger to present himself, Big E announced that he will issue an open challenge for his title the following week on the blue brand. Instead, Crews stepped up and informed Big E that he will be accepting that challenge.

Their Intercontinental Title Match was made official later in the show. Don’t miss the action, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

