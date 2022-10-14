WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown sees the blue brand’s fallout from this past Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event. A new number one contender to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship will be determined, The return of Bray Wyatt and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - With the WWE Universe still in shock over his epic return in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, it has been revealed that the ominous Bray Wyatt will emerge to the blue brand.

Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.



Preview (via WWE) - After aggressively severing his ties with Maximum Male Models and reclaiming his name, LA Knight is set to take on månsôör one-on-one. Who will emerge victorious in the highly personal showdown between the irate Knight and his scorned former client? What impact will ma.cé & Maxxine Dupri have on the outcome of the match?

Preview (via WWE) - Last Friday on SmackDown, Sami Zayn made the mistake of getting himself and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos into a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The New Day and their surprise tag team partner Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters laid waste to Zayn and Jey Uso outside the ring and paved the way for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to overcome Jimmy Uso for the humiliating victory. Now, The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline must redeem himself when he goes to battle against Kofi one-on-one. Can The Master Strategist outmatch the former WWE Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross and Solo Sikoa will battle it out tonight in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match for a future opportunity against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Each of these Superstars seems poised to leave SmackDown with the win. After being cheated out of victory in his last title opportunity against The Ring General one week ago, Sheamus will surely pull out all the stops in the hopes of earning a rematch. The haunting Kross has been terrorizing Fridays since emerging to the blue brand and will be riding momentum after defeating Drew McIntyre in a brutal Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules — with the help of Scarlett. Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet came up short last week against Sikoa last week, but The One and Only is tailor-made for the fast-paced nature of the Fatal 4-Way Match and could fly away with the title opportunity when all is said and done. Sikoa may be the most impressive Superstar in the field. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been on an absolute tear since coming to his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' aid at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he's dominated in several high-profile matchups in a short time.

Which of the four elite Superstars will emerged from the utter bedlam with an opportunity to challenge the leader of Imperium? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

