WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.21.22

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio threatened to quit WWE due to the ongoing issues with his son Dominik. Triple H convinced Rey to stay and traded him over to the blue brand. Mysterio would replace the injured Karrion Kross who was involved in a car accident to kick off the show and won a fatal four way to become the number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

Tonight as the road to Crown Jewel heats up social media megastar Logan Paul makes his return.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Logan Paul will make his SmackDown return tonight.

With his clash against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel looming ever closer, Paul will look to build momentum to the biggest test of his career.

With The Bloodline having problems within its ranks, can Paul somehow exploit them to gain an upper hand in his contest against The Head of the Table?

Logan Paul's SmackDown return tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

After Sonya Deville mocked Liv Morgan's loss to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan came out of nowhere and put Deville through a table.

Morgan will now take her newfound manic aggression against Deville next week. Morgan’s psyche has come into question with bizarre smiles both after her loss at WWE Extreme Rules and after she dismantled Deville with a leap through a table.

Can Deville withstand this new vicious side of Morgan?

Shotzi after weeks of torment from Damage CTRL, Raquel Rodriguez will finally get another WWE Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity — albeit with a different partner this time.

Shotzi came to the aid of Rodriguez a few weeks ago and since then the two have formed a winning pair. The dynamic duo will hope to become new Women’s Tag Champs, but face a formidable task in Damage CTRL.

Can Damage CTRL continue their impressive streak or will Rodriguez and Shotzi play spoiler?

