WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview (10/30/20)

This past Sunday was the Hell in a Cell PPV which saw The Tribal Chief Roman Regins make Jey Uso say "I Quit" and Sasha Banks become The Boss of the Cell and the SmackDown Women’s Division as she ended Bayley’s historic 380 day regin.

What is next for the blue brand as they handle the fallout from Hell in a Cell and build towards Survivor Series?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Jey Usos faces the Consequences:

Preview (via WWE) - At the conclusion of Friday Night SmackDown last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns laid out the extremely serious consequences that his cousin Jey Uso would face if and when he lost in their Universal Title Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match. Paul Heyman echoed this sentiment prior to WWE Hell in a Cell, stating that Uso would essentially become an “indentured servant.” After Jey was forced to say “I quit” in order to save his brother Jimmy on Sunday, what will happen next between him and his cousin? Will Jey finally pay the consequences for losing to Reigns?

Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler(Survivor Series Qualifying Match):

Preview (via WWE) - One week after battling in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler will once again lock horns one-on-one as they attempt to represent SmackDown against Raw. Who is worthy of the quest? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso(Survivor Series Qualifying Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Daniel Bryan is back on SmackDown! Bryan takes great pride in the blue brand, and he would like nothing better than to win the right to represent SmackDown against Team Raw at Survivor Series. Standing in his way is Jey Uso, a Superstar who has proven himself as a singles competitor during his rivalry with his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including in a vicious Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this past Sunday. But now that he must face the consequences of saying “I quit” to The Big Dog, how will he contend against the former WWE Champion?