WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 11.12.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns plus we saw King Woods defeating Jimmy Uso and made him bend a knee to the King.

We are now less than two weeks away from Survivor Series. What is next for the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Who runs SmackDown: The King or The Head of the Table?

The Bloodline have not taken kindly to King Woods’ attempts to lay claim to the blue brand. After King Woods defeated Jimmy Uso this past Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns stepped in before his cousin could bend the knee.

The Head of the Table proceeded to lead a vicious assault, forcing King Woods to watch as they picked apart “The Hand of the King,” Kofi Kingston. Standing over the fallen King Woods, Reigns proclaimed, “If you show up next week, I’ll show you what a real king looks like.”

Find out whose kingdom will reign supreme Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Boss is back, and she’s coming for Shotzi.

Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown tonight for the first time since suffering a vicious attack at the hands of Shotzi that included being thrown face-first into her tank.

There is no doubt The Blueprint knows exactly who she is targeting upon her return to the blue brand. So what exactly will unfold?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Angel & Humberto announced their presence on SmackDown in the most devious of ways with a surprise attack on Rick Boogs to cost him and Shinsuke Nakamura their Trick or Street Fight Match against Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Los Lotharios have been picking up steam in the tag team division ever since then, but now Nakamura & Boogs will get their chance to deliver some payback.

Can Nakamura & Boogs right the wrongs from two weeks ago, or will the self-proclaimed “Hottest Tag Team in WWE” come away looking even better? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Fox!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!