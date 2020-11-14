WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview (11/13/20)

Last week's edition of Friday Night Smackdown saw Sasha Banks retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship and finally broke her curse. We also saw Ruby Riott, Seth Rollins, and King Corbin all qualify for their respective Survivor Series teams. What is in store for the blue brand as we sit nine days away from Survivor Series?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Final Chapter between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins:

Preview (via WWE) - Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have both agreed the make a matchup between them tonight the final chapter in their highly personal rivalry. Since traveling to the blue brand in the 2020 WWE Draft, The SmackDown Savior has continued to instigate the family turmoil centered around the relationship between Rey’s daughter Aalyah and Murphy. But after Rollins’ lost disciple Murphy seemingly realigned with The Architect by helping him defeat Otis last week, what role might Murphy and the Mysterio family play in their showdown? Don't miss ​​​​​​The Final Chapter of Rey Mysterio's volatile rivalry with Seth Rollins, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Apollo Crews vs Sami Zayn(Intercontinental Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Just nine days before going head to head against United States Champion Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business at Survivor Series, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his title on the line tonight against Apollo Crews. For weeks, Zayn has insistently proclaimed that the Intercontinental Championship is superior to the U.S. Title. But will Crews defeat him for the championship and go on to face Lashley at WWE’s Fall Classic? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Friday Night SmackDown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!