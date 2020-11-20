WWE Friday Night SmackDown (11/20/20)

Last week's edition saw the emergence of the Abdominal Drew McIntyre which lead to an Unsanctioned Match in the main event. We also saw the debut of Chelsea Green, Liv Morgan qualified for the Team Smackdown, and the final chapter to the 6 month feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

Now with the betrayal of Murphy how will Seth react as they go one one one tonight? Also what is in stored for the blue brand on the final show before Survivor Series?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's go home show:

Seth Rollins vs Murphy:

Preview (via WWE) - After Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins by helping Rey Mysterio triumph over The SmackDown Savior in a brutal No Holds Barred Match, Rollins has demanded a one-on-one match with his former disciple.

Considering that the irate Rollins will be out of payback, does Murphy have what it takes to overcome The Architect?

WWE Championship vs WWE Universal Championship Survivor Series Contract Signing:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week on SmackDown, a determined Drew McIntyre into the WWE ThunderDome to make it clear to Universal Champion Roman Reigns that, after he got his WWE Championship back on Raw, he was coming for him at Survivor Series. Now, four days after besting The Viper to reclaim the title, the Scottish Superstar will return to the blue brand for a Survivor Series Contract Signing with The Big Dog. With all out bedlam occur when the two fierce titleholders come face-to-face?

Daniel Bryan returns and looks for retribution against Jey Uso:

Preview (via WWE) - Tomorrow night, Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since being brutally mauled by Jey Uso three weeks ago at the urging of Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Bryan will have a chance for payback when he steps into the ring with Uso in a rematch. Will WWE’s “Yes!” Man get payback on the volatile Samoan? Or will he once again pay for interfering in family business? Find out tonight at 8/7C on SmackDown.

