WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview (11/6/20)

The WWE Universe witnessed the fallout from Hell in a Cell for the blue brand, the consequences for Jey Uso and saw the foundation beginning the build towards Survivor Series last week. Tonight we'll see a Hell in a Cell Rematch and more members of the Team SmackDown Men's Survivor Series Team will be announced

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Sasha Banks vs Bayley(Smackdown Women's Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of her epic Hell in a Cell Match against Bayley, The Boss must defend the SmackDown Women’s Title in a rematch against her former best friend turned bitter rival. Bayley claimed Sasha doesn’t know how to retain championships after winning them. Will Banks prove her wrong and go on to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series? Or will next week simply be the start of a historic new reign for The Role Model?

Otis vs Seth Rollins(Survivor Series Qualifying Match):

Preview (via WWE) - No one can doubt that Otis has had a rough go of it lately. He lost Mandy Rose to Raw, the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz and even his best friend Tucker. Since journeying to Friday nights, ​The SmackDown Savior has looked to forge a new path and lead the blue brand to greatness, bringing further chaos to the Mysterio family in the process. Can Otis change his luck in a Survivor Series Qualifying Match? Or will Rollins walk among the elite in the battle to determine the best of the best?

Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin(Survivor Series Qualifying Match):

Preview (via WWE) - When taking into account his extensive history with SmackDown, it would no doubt be a great honor for Rey Mysterio to qualify for the blue brand’s Men’s Survivor Series Team. Standing in his way, however, will be the always dangerous King Corbin, who has shown time and again that he will stop at nothing to achieve victory. But who has what it takes to qualify and represent SmackDown against Raw at Survivor Series?

