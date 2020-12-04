WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/4/20)

Last week's edition of Smackdown saw Roman Regins talk down to Jey for helping him in his match against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. Jey would then go on to lose to Kevin Owens and KO would call out Roman to close the show.

What is store for the blue brand tonight as we continue on the road to TLC???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Kevin Owens and Otis vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Regins and Jey Uso:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens sent a brutal message to Universal Champion Roman Reigns when he unleashed a vicious chair onslaught on Jey Uso, calling out The Big Dog and claiming that he was now sitting at the head of the table.

Tonight, Owens has found backup in the form of Otis, and the unlikely partners will join forces against Reigns and Uso in what is sure to be an unforgettable slugfest. What will happen when four of the blue brand’s top Superstars exchange haymakers? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Pat Patterson Tribute to kickoff Smackdown:

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, Friday Night SmackDown with open with a tribute to beloved WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 79. Join the WWE family in honoring the life of the first-ever Intercontinental Champion

King Corbin vs Murphy:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, the Mysterio family assisted Murphy in his victory over King Corbin on SmackDown. As a result, the irate monarch immediately challenged for a rematch and vowed that he would be prepared for any Mysterio family interference. What will King Corbin have up his royal sleeve? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Friday Night SmackDown.

