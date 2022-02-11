WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 2.11.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg as he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at The Elimination Chamber premium live event, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Naomi would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title and Ronda Rousey chose Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Tonight we continue to build towards Elimination Chamber and what is next for the two aforementioned champions as we are just 49 days away from “The Showcase of the Immortals” WrestleMania 38.

Preview (via WWE) - After abusing her power at the expense of Naomi week after week on SmackDown, as well as during the Royal Rumble Match, WWE Official Sonya Deville surprised just about everybody when she informed her adversary that she would get a SmackDown Women’s Title Match against Charlotte Flair next week on the blue brand!



Naomi has battled Flair in two heated Championship Contender's Matches, with Deville’s trickery costing her any chance of winning.

Since then, not only has The Glowing Superstar defeated Deville one-on-one and eliminated her from the Royal Rumble but the nefarious Official has also been confronted about her behavior by Adam Pearce in front of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, no less.



Will recent events dissuade Deville from getting involved in the title contest? Or will she simply find a new way to cost Naomi her opportunity?

Preview (via WWE) - Aliyah has beaten Natalya on three separate occasions, scoring a record-setting 3.17-second victory over The B.O.A.T. in her first singles match and then earning subsequent victories by disqualification and count-out.

In response, the defeated three-time Guinness World Record holder has asked for a match in her wheelhouse to finally teach a lesson to the up-and-coming Superstar. What will happen when The Queen of Harts squares off against Aliyah in a “dungeon style” contest where the only way to win is to pin your opponent or make them submit?

