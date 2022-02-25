WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 2.25.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the go home show for Elimination Chamber as this past Saturday was the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship at the event, Naomi and Ronda Rousey were able to overcome Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair plus The Viking Raiders never got a chance to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as they were jumped by The Usos.

WWE is now full speed ahead to WrestleMania as we are least than six weeks away from the Showcase of the Immortals.

Preview (via WWE) - After Brock Lesnar emerged victorious inside the Elimination Chamber with a dominant display to claim the WWE Title, the 2022 Royal Rumble winner will now turn his attention to The Grandest Stage of them All and the history-making Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With Reigns and Lesnar set to go to war in a Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania, what will happen when The Beast and The Head of the Table come face-to-face for a contract signing?

Preview (via WWE) - After taking advantage of Shinsuke Nakamura’s knee injury to overcome The King of Strong Style in a hard-fought match last week, Sami Zayn is ready to celebrate his third Intercontinental Title!Who will step up to The Master Strategist on The Road to WrestleMania?

Preview (via WWE) - Last Sunday, Drew McIntyre hit an earth-shattering Claymore Kick while holding his prized sword Angela to best Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

In the wake of the brutal encounter, The Scottish Warrior will battle his laughing adversary in a WWE Elimination Champion rematch. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

