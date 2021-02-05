WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview: The Blue Brand Has Become Rated R Once Again 2.5.21

Last week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown was the Royal Rumble Go Home and we saw Bianca BelAir pick up a HUGE win over Bayley.

What is in store for the blue brand as we are officially on the road to WrestleMania?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - You think you know him? You better believe SmackDown does!

In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble victory last Sunday, Edge will make his highly anticipated return to the blue brand tonight. The Rated-R Superstar has been quite busy this week, feeling out both WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne as he prepares to make his choice of which World Champion he will face in the main event of WrestleMania. Will Edge now come face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns? The Big Dog has insisted time and time again that he is the ultimate champion in WWE. Considering the tremendous legacy that The Ultimate Opportunist has built on SmackDown, it stands to reason that he may just want Reigns to prove that statement and attempt to unseat The Head of the Table. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - The turbulent Intercontinental Championship picture will be intensified tonight when Big E is challenged by both Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. In his rematch against The Powerhouse of Positivity two weeks ago, Crews showed a new level of aggression and a determination to win at any cost (perhaps fueled by a conversation with Universal Champion Roman Romans earlier in the night.) Disgruntled former champion Sami Zayn made sure a clear winner could not be determined, though, with a pair of earth-shattering Helluva Kicks for his two rivals. What will happen with the three Superstars clash in a free-for-all showdown for the workhorse title? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Preview (via WWE) - Despite a renewed determination to prove he had what it takes to face larger opponents, Dominik Mysterio fell short against the sadistic King Corbin for the second week in a row last Friday. When Corbin attempted to put his hands-on Rey Mysterio after the bell, however, The Master of the 619 hurled him into the ring post and dropped him with the senton off the ring apron. Find out what happens when Dominik once again takes on an irate Corbin one-on-one, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

