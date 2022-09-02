WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: 2 Year Celebration of The Tribal Chief 9.2.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Bloodline destroy Drew McIntyre to close the show. Now tonight is the go home show for Clash at the Castle. Tonight is the two year celebration of The Tribal Chief.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - For more than 720 days, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has stood on the top of the mountain in absolute "God Mode," conquering the likes of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and so many others. One day before going head-to-head with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, The Head of the Table will celebrate his epic two years as champion!

Preview (via WWE) - At SummerSlam, a controversial finish in the SmackDown Women's Title Match between titleholder Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey caused the challenger to attack multiple officials, causing her to be fined and suspended. Refusing to wait for her suspension to be lifted, The Rowdy One brought her special brand of bedlam to the blue brand last week and ended up getting arrested. Although WWE Official Adam Pearce did not press charges and Rousey was released, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will now face a Final Judgment.

Preview (via WWE) - Tick Tock. Since emerging on SmackDown, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been lurking in the shadows and keeping a close eyes on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger Drew McIntyre. Kross will make his SmackDown in-ring debut next week, and the blue brand will never be the same. Time is running out!

Preview (via WWE) - The viciousness between The New Day and The Viking Raiders will be settled when the two collide in a Viking Rules Match.

The teams have beaten each other in recent weeks with Kendo sticks, shields and a wide variety of other weapons. The Viking Raiders even held a mock “Viking Funeral” for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after they put both Superstars on the shelf.

Last Friday, The New Day looked ready to retire The New Day, but it all ended up being a ruse to trick The Viking Raiders. With a stipulation like a Viking Rules Match, nothing is off the table in terms of the punishment that each team will inflict on the other.

Will The New Day end the tyranny of The Viking Raiders, or will the savage Erik and Ivar continue their impressive winning streak?

Preview (via IMPACT) - ma.cé and mån.sôör of the Maximum Male Models will compete for the first time in a SmackDown ring against Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row next Friday night.

The two teams have been butting heads recently, with the Maximum Male Models getting fed up with Hit Row’s partying alongside The Street Profits last Friday night. This led to the model agency teaming up with Los Lotharios and together spray-painting what they thought was Hit Row’s bus. Unfortunately for the combined force, the bus belonged to The Street Profits.

The models and the recording artists will go toe-to-toe in a match to determine tag team supremacy.

Will the Maximum Male Models be victorious in their in-ring debut, or will Hit Row continue to make smash hits in the win column?

Preview (via WWE) - One day before Sheamus challenges Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a highly anticipated title showdown at WWE Clash at the Castle, The Celtic Warrior's unhinged cohort Butch will step inside the square circle with Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one showdown. For Ludwig, the ring is sacred. What will happen, however, when the in-ring technician locks horns with the uncontrollable wild man of The Brawling Brutes? And how hard will the chop be from The Ring General if he comes up short? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

