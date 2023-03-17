WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.17.23

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown sees the fallout from last week’s fatal five way as Gunther looks for a definitive challenger to his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Last week saw the fatal five way in a draw as both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus got the pin at the same time, The Judgement Day defeated Legado Del Fantasma plus Cody Rhodes got involved in Bloodline business.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After this past week’s Fatal 5-Way Match for a chance at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship ended in a double victory for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the fallout was nuclear.

Both The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior butted heads over who should have won whilst Gunther bemoaned to WWE Official Adam Pearce over the outcome.

As such, Pearce made the call for McIntyre and Sheamus to face each other next week, with the winner being granted an opportunity for the Intercontinental Title against Gunther at WrestleMania. With McIntyre and Sheamus being at odds in recent weeks, the match will surely be a barnburner, much like the previous times the two warriors have collided.

Which Superstar will come out on top? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Preview (via WWE) - Two weeks from the biggest match of Cody Rhodes’ career, the WWE Universe will hear from The American Nightmare tonight on SmackDown.

Between his upcoming WrestleMania showdown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which seemingly gets more personal by the day, and his recent interactions with fellow Bloodline rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, there’s no shortage of topics for Rhodes to address.

What will The American Nightmare, one of WWE’s most stirring orators, say when he’s got a live mic?

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight on SmackDown, Sami Zayn will confront the very man that backstabbed him last week: Jey Uso.

The relationship between Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso has been well documented as they went from untrusted stablemates to full blown allies during Zayn’s time in The Bloodline.

When Roman Reigns shunted The Master Strategist out of The Bloodline, Jey Uso walked away in disgust. Jey had a tumultuous start in the early days of The Bloodline, practically being forced to join after losing to The Head of The Table in a “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match two years ago.

Zayn looked to tap into that rage as he requested Jey’s assistance in taking down The Bloodline. One week ago, Jey appeared to side with Zayn before crushing Zayn and the WWE Universe with a shocking Superkick, joining his brother Jimmy to show where his loyalties lie.

Now, the two former friends will confront each other in what is sure to be a dynamic face-to-face. You do not want to miss what will surely be an emotional confrontation on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show. Follow @wnwnews and @yorkjavon on Twitter.