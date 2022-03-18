WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.18.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar make his return looking for a fight with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the debut of former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne now going by Butch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair destroyed Ronda Rousey.

Tonight both world champions collide as WrestleMania looms just 16 days away from their unification match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast.

Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with TheHead of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

