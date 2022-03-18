Skip to main content
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.18.22

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.18.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar make his return looking for a fight with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the debut of former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne now going by Butch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair destroyed Ronda Rousey.

Tonight both world champions collide as WrestleMania looms just 16 days away from their unification match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

21BC849C-FE5C-4F9D-B6E9-3B11AA991028
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast.

Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with TheHead of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

21BC849C-FE5C-4F9D-B6E9-3B11AA991028
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.18.22

Nick-Aldis-696x392
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Stars Who Found Success After Leaving Impact Wrestling

7C9D1318-1B7A-444B-A4B9-6EAC0CC664E6
WWE News

Former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C and two current NXT 2.0 stars among new class of WWE Performance Center recruits

08922DAD-BC50-4101-B34F-A30CCA682BED
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Roadblock Fallout 3.15.22

32AAED5C-F787-497E-BA1F-304A9346217F
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Thank You Razor, Becky Lynch Returns, A new match made for WrestleMania and More 3.14.22

2C82FF18-B9FC-48A1-9E08-76C26DC9457A
WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away at the age of 63

BABFB9DD-7FB9-4F76-88E3-16D6F3D57A16
WWE News

Queen Sharmell Announced As Third Inductee of The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

922DA123-16B9-47F6-BEEC-4AB8A5A86CC5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 3.14.22