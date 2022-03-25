WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.25.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE Champion Cowboy Brock Lesnar attacking The Bloodline, Natalya and Shayna Baszler were added to the Women’s Tag Title match at WrestleMania and more.

Tonight one member of each team competing for the Women’s tag titles face each other, Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Jimmy Uso and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar laid waste to the blue brand on his quest for payback for the attack he suffered at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos at a live event at Madison Square Garden. After crashing a forklift into the retreating Bloodline's ride, The Beast ripped a door from their SUV as they sped away. What will happen after the chaotic assault en route to The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On WrestleMania Saturday, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs will be on a mission to end the historic SmackDown Tag Team Title reign of The Usos.



What will happen when The King of Strong Style goes head-to-head with Jimmy Uso? Don't miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Before their respective tandems collide for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina will engage in a Fatal 4-Way Match on The Road to WrestleMania.

Who will emerge with a monumental win so close to The Show of Shows? Will their tag team partners interfere and cause a brawl? Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C.

