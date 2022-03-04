WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

Skip to main content
Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. 

This will be Ronda Rousey’s first time competing on SmackDown plus the Usos put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The Viking Raiders. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

C6E83418-DADB-4BF3-9847-C5A1D3126D04
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of Sonya Deville’s sneak attack on Ronda Rousey on SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will look for retribution when she faces the nefarious WWE Official one-on-one. Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on Fox.

3B3EBA19-30AE-4ECB-B7BB-DAF9CB45B701
1
Gallery
1 Images

 Preview (via WWE) - Despite having his Intercontinental Championship celebration interrupted, Sami Zayn savored his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura and kicked off his third title reign by promising to be a fighting champion.

After Zayn dispatched the interfering Johnny Knoxville, Ricochet approached the new champion backstage, offering to take him up on his open challenge.

Can The Master Strategist find a way to out-maneuver the high-flying Superstar, or will Ricochet cut Zayn’s Intercontinental Title reign short?

C9E476F1-D019-49E7-A59B-0F6D3AC73F7E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The raid is back on as The Viking Raiders will finally get the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match they earned after having the rug pulled out from underneath them at Elimination Chamber following a brutal surprise attack by The Usos.

The much-anticipated match has been weeks in the making. Erik & Ivar triumphed in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way to earn the right to challenge The Bloodline at WWE’s latest Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, until Jimmy & Jey Uso bum-rushed their challengers as they made their way to the ring, forcing the referees to put a stop to the match before it could even begin.

After returning the favor this past Friday night, The Viking Raiders are determined to pillage The Usos of their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Will the raid prove to be too much for the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, or will The Usos once again prove why they are The Ones? Catch all the action Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3B3EBA19-30AE-4ECB-B7BB-DAF9CB45B701
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

6718F002-FEFD-4B0E-9029-B9C21F2BAA7A
WWE NXT

NXT Stand and Deliver To Take Place on WrestleMania Saturday

31CE8A03-CDBF-4207-A0A0-75CBF3C2BB11
WWE News

Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into The Hall of Fame

F4B933FD-AC75-418F-A8E2-40118D3D6346
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: NXT Roadblock Next Week, Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Comes to a Close and Carmelo Hayes Retains Title 3.1.22

8C55721C-5FC8-4000-942F-711B8A8C422F
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 3.1.22

D1A67BC7-7368-4C71-B1A6-99F5F9F38F9B
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca Gives Becky Battle Scars, New Champion Crowned and Edge Takes Out His Phenomenal Challenger 2.28.22

3076289C-2484-496D-93A1-E920D0445EB8
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 2.28.22

B0242366-A45C-449C-AB30-52F670166632
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 2.25.22