WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 3.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

This will be Ronda Rousey’s first time competing on SmackDown plus the Usos put the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The Viking Raiders.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of Sonya Deville’s sneak attack on Ronda Rousey on SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will look for retribution when she faces the nefarious WWE Official one-on-one. Don’t miss SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on Fox.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Despite having his Intercontinental Championship celebration interrupted, Sami Zayn savored his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura and kicked off his third title reign by promising to be a fighting champion.

After Zayn dispatched the interfering Johnny Knoxville, Ricochet approached the new champion backstage, offering to take him up on his open challenge.

Can The Master Strategist find a way to out-maneuver the high-flying Superstar, or will Ricochet cut Zayn’s Intercontinental Title reign short?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The raid is back on as The Viking Raiders will finally get the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match they earned after having the rug pulled out from underneath them at Elimination Chamber following a brutal surprise attack by The Usos.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The much-anticipated match has been weeks in the making. Erik & Ivar triumphed in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way to earn the right to challenge The Bloodline at WWE’s latest Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, until Jimmy & Jey Uso bum-rushed their challengers as they made their way to the ring, forcing the referees to put a stop to the match before it could even begin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After returning the favor this past Friday night, The Viking Raiders are determined to pillage The Usos of their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Will the raid prove to be too much for the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, or will The Usos once again prove why they are The Ones? Catch all the action Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!