WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.15.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the biggest show of the year for the blue brand as it was the SmackDown after WrestleMania. 

Tonight after demanding a championship opportunity Jinder Mahal gets his wish as he challenges for the Intercontinental Championship plus Drew gets to run it back after Sami ran away last week. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - Following a humiliating defeat to Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania, The Master Strategist looked to revamp his image and regain some credibility by challenging Drew McIntyre. However, when it looked as if The SmackDown Warrior was going to emerge victorious with the Claymore Kick, The Master Strategist made a quick exit from the ring and through the crowd to give McIntyre the win by count-out. 


Now, McIntyre will get his chance to finish what he started when he once again squares off against Zayn.

Preview (via WWE) - Angry about being left out of WrestleMania, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal convinced WWE Official Adam Pearce to give him an opportunity at Ricochet's Intercontinental Title. 

What will happen when The Modern Day Maharaja squares off against The One and Only?

